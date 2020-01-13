Update: City still planning appeal after judge refuses stay of reinstatement in fired LRPD officer case

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock is preparing for an appeal after a local judge gives them until this Thursday to put an officer back on the payroll who was fired in 2019 after a deadly shooting.

Last week, an Arkansas judge refused to issue a stay on his decision to reinstate Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) officer Charles Starks.

In addition to putting Officer Starks back on the payroll, the city has also been ordered to pay him the back pay he is due.

The city has the option to put Starks on duty, desk assignment or put him on paid leave pending the appeal.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas judge says he won’t stay his order reinstating a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Friday denied the city of Little Rock’s request to stay the order regarding Officer Charles Starks, who was fired over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February.

Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.

Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.