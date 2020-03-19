Arkansas Italian Food and Cultural Festival has been postponed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The 3rd annual Arkansas Italian Food & Cultural Festival, a benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas, has been postponed to help keep patrons safe from the potential spread of COVID-19 and to comply with requests by the Centers for Disease Control that no events that draw more than 50 people be held at this time.

The Arkansas Italian Food & Cultural Festival was set to take place April 24-26 on the grounds of the Clinton Presidential Center.

The event has been rescheduled to the weekend of September 25-27, 2020.

The festival draws more than 5,000 festival-goers over three days. While we are disappointed to postpone this community event until September, we have a responsibility to do our part to ensure public safety.

Proceeds each year from the Arkansas Italian Food & Cultural Festival benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas.

For more information, please visit our website at www.aritalianfestival.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories