LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whether you’re rooting for the Hogs or haven’t watched a college basketball game all season, almost everyone can get excited about the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The first round of the big dance starts Thursday and the members of the Garver Communication Team in Little Rock are filling out their brackets and taking it very seriously.

“To beat everybody here would be a great great feeling,” Collin Hyder said.

“This is actually my first bracket and I’m really excited about it,” Morgan Crain said.

Some did their research and filled out their brackets as logically as they could. Others went with a more unconventional way of picking a national champion.

“Well, the coolest mascot obviously,” Crain said while laughing. “That was my rationale.”

What’s at stake you ask? Mainly bragging rights… and a big trophy to rub in all the losers faces.

“We’re going to make our own trophy and we’re going to have it really tall so it can be seen above the other cubicles,” Megan Kuhlman said.

The Garver Communication Team started doing the tournament bracket challenge five years ago when they hired Troy Schulte. Before coming to the company he was a sports reporter for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. He brought the energy and excitement of the madness and helped his team grow closer together.