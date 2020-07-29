Arkansas Institutions receives $583k in grants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The National Endowment for the Humanities has announced $30 million in grants to help support humanities projects nationwide.

The institutions in the state of Arkansas received more than $583,000 in total.

NEH gave grants to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art as well as the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and Little Rock to help support traveling exhibition, a spatial archaeology program, and a translation of Louise Dupin’s work.

