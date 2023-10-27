LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Community organizations and volunteers came together Friday to transform what is currently an empty lot on Broadway Street, owned by Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, into a community garden for public use.

The Broadway Community Garden will serve as a food source, teaching center and gathering place for the Little Rock community.

This project will be completed in two phases. During phase one, the groups will construct the garden, and during phase two, in 2024, volunteers will come together once again to plant the garden.

Love, Tito`s, the philanthropic heart of Tito`s Handmade Vodka, is working to support Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance as part of the Love, Tito`s Block to Block program.

CEO of Hunger Relief Alliance, Kathy Webb, said the visibility of the location is helpful not only in recruiting volunteers but making sure those who need the resources can see where to find them.

“We have looked at this space for three years with our partners at Trinity Cathedral,” Webb said. “So many people have stopped and said, ‘Hey, what are y’all doing? Can I participate?’ That is very exciting. People do want to get involved and people know that food insecurity is a big issue.”