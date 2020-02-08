Arkansas HS cheer teams place among best in nation

ORLANDO, Fla. (KNWA) — The National Cheerleading Championship had multiple teams from Arkansas place highly with some still going.

The Alma High School cheer team placed 5th in the nation out of 36 teams in their group and ended their season on a high note.

The Fort Smith Southside High School cheer team placed even better, finishing 4th in their first year to participate in the competition and only 1.2 points behind the 1st place team.

The competition is held at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and hosts a variety of Arkansas high school teams each year.