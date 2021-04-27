Arkansas House to take up Gov. Hutchinson’s veto of gun bill after Senate overrides veto

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas House will take up a gun measure vetoed by Governor Asa Hutchinson last week.

On Monday, the Senate voted to override Hutchinson’s veto of Senate Bill 298, called the Arkansas Sovereignty Act, which declares the state does not recognize the federal government as having authority to impose certain gun laws and regulations.

If the veto is overridden, the law would prohibit police in Arkansas from enforcing federal gun restrictions.

On Friday, the governor said the passage of this bill would jeopardize public safety.

To watch the proceedings live starting at 10 a.m., visit the Arkansas House website.