Arkansas Hospital Association encouraging all AR hospitals to begin testing incoming patients for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Testing is the name of the game right now and Arkansas is doing its best to ramp up those efforts across the state.

“It is to look long-term to have the infrastructure for testing so that we look at the summer, we look at the fall, we hear Dr. Fauci talk about a potential of a resurgence we want to make sure we have the testing capacity in Arkansas, that’s why we’re building it,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Arkansas looking towards the future with COVID-19 testing even as it creeps towards its current lofty goal of 60,000 tests in May.

Through Tuesday, Arkansas has tested over 23,000 in May and has seen a mixed bag of results.

“It’s sort of been ups and downs, you know we had a low of 28 and a high of 121 this week,” said Dr. Nate Smith from the Arkansas Department of Health.

UAMS and Baptist Health systems will begin testing all incoming patients and the Arkansas Hospital Association is encouraging all hospitals in the state to do so.

Arkansas Hospitals across the state are increasing their capacities as well.

“Every day it improves so things are getting better and hospitals are getting the supplies they need and Health Dept continues to help us,” said Bo Ryall the Executive Director for the Hospital Association.

Community health centers plan to up their efforts too. From 200 to 2,000 tests per week now that supply chain issues have mostly resolved.

“We’ve gotten more swabs we’ve been able to work with Quest and LabCorp and ensuring that we actually have the proper supplies to be able to perform the number of tests,” said LaShannon Spencer the Executive Director of Community Health Centers Association.

The end goal is that more testing will give health officials the information they need to head off any spikes before they turn into outbreaks.

“Where are those cases coming from and then who is it who’s there who’s testing positive so we can get down and understand the reason for it and then address that specifically,” said Dr. Smith.

The Community Health Centers Association has identified some key counties and those are Crittenden, St. Francis, and Jefferson County and they are working with faith-based leaders there and are hoping to be able to do more Sunday to get those testing numbers up and to focus on minority groups here in Arkansas.