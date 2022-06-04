TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Arkansas high school rodeo finals are underway in Texarkana this week.

The kids and their families have spent the last year traveling and competing across the state.

This week they’ll be bucking, roping, steer wrestling and riding, competing for the chance to represent the Natural State in Wyoming this summer at the national finals.

They are also battling it out for tens of thousands in scholarship dollars. While buckles and bucks are good, being able to represent the state is a real honor.

The rodeo ends Sunday night when the top four riders get the nod to represent the state at nationals.

For more information, visit the Arkansas High School Rodeo website.