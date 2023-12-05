During the holiday season, families are focused on baking and cooking their favorite dishes, though some may not be the healthiest.

Chef Gary Tucker with the Arkansas Heart Hospital joined KARK 4 News to make a special holiday dish that’s a treat for your taste buds and your heart.

Chef Tucker brought in orange delight bites, which only take three ingredients: orange juice, honey and corn starch. Tucker said the dish is a healthier choice because of preservatives, Vitamin C and no added sugars. The recipe is below.

Ingredients: 5-6 medium oranges (2 ½ cups of juice) 2-3 tablespoons of honey ½ cup of cornstarch Directions: Mix ingredients in a bowl, cook briefly on a stove top, pour into pan and place in the refrigerator to cool, cut into pieces and serve. Garnish (optional): Dried coconut Candied cherries Mint leaves

The Arkansas Heart Hospital provides different recipes for healthy meals and snacks online at ARHeart.com.