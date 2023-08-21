To celebrate international dog day this Saturday, the Arkansas Heart Hospital and Humane Society of Pulaski County are teaming up for a special adoption event.

Vickie Wingfield with the Arkansas Heart Hospital and Julie Austin with the Humane Society of Pulaski County stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about Paws for the Heart.

The pet adoption event will focus on health benefits of being a pet owner. Wingfield explained that pets could help with stress, high blood pressure and lowering heart rates.

The event will be held Saturday at the Humane Society of Pulaski County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who adopts at the event will receive a free Keep the Beat screening from the Arkansas Heart Hospital.

For more information on the Arkansas Heart Hospital, visit ARHheart.com. To learn more about the Humane Society of Pulaski County, visit WarmHearts.org.