Arkansas Heart Hospital first hospital in Little Rock to deploy LightStrike germ-zapping robot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Heart Hospital has taken their safety and disinfection measures to the next level by purchasing a germ-zapping robot that destroys hard-to-kill bacteria and viruses in hard-to-reach places.

The LightStrike robot is the first and only disinfection technology proven to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, in just two minutes. Arkansas Heart Hospital is the first health care facility in Little Rock to utilize the advanced technology.

Below is a statement given by Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO of Arkansas Heart Hospital

“Our goal has always been to provide the safest possible healing environment for our patients,” said Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO of Arkansas Heart Hospital. “Arkansas Heart Hospital already has a comprehensive infection prevention program in place, and we are very excited about adding this robot to our infection prevention bundle. Our hospital has always been a technology leader, so we felt this was a necessary move to help fight the spread of COVID-19.”

The portable LightStrike robot runs in 5-minute cycles and can disinfect a typical patient room in 10-15 minutes without warm-up or cool-down times.

Operated by the hospital’s Support Services team, the robot is an additional measure deployed to enhance employee and patient safety. Each area is cleaned by Support Services personnel.

Once the room is visually clean, the robot is brought in by the Support Services team member. It destroys the deadly pathogens the naked eye can’t see.

It can be used in any department, including offices, conference rooms, isolation rooms, operating rooms, general patient care rooms, contact precaution areas, emergency rooms, restrooms and public spaces.