While the Arkansas Heart Hospital is known for cardiology care, some may be surprised to learn that it is also home to one of Little Rock’s premiere culinary gardens.

In honor of National Gardening Month, Executive Chef Matt Dunn joined Arkansas Today to talk about how he incorporates the garden-fresh produce into heart-healthy, organic meals for the hospital’s patients, visitors and team members.

The hospital has 2,500 square feet of growing space with seven raised beds west of the Little Rock clinic. There is also a greenhouse that provides fresh herbs and vegetables that is used in the salad bar and patient trays.

For healthy recipes, visit the Arkansas Heart Hospital website at ARHeart.com.