SEARCY, Ark. – A group is continuing their efforts to get a referendum seeking to overturn the LEARNS Act on the Arkansas ballot in November of 2024.

In Searcy, people were being asked to sign a petition at the Carmichael Center Sunday afternoon.

Organizers behind the effort have until the end of the month to gather more than 54,000 signatures, which is six percent of the number of people who voted in the governor’s race in 2022, according to Ballotpedia.

Shannon Hayes from the group Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students said that it’s up to the citizens to decide on something so important.

“We want it on the ballot to gives the citizens of Arkansas time to read through it to see if it is something they really want or not,” Hayes said. “We feel like it is up to the citizens to decide on something that is that large that’s going to affect so many people.”

The group Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students sponsored this initiative.

Signatures are due on July 30, 90 days after the adjournment of the 2023 legislative session.