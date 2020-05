LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As mentioned in the title the overall severe risk is pretty low for today but it is not zero. Strong wind gusts and possibly a brief spin-up lasting a few minutes cannot be ruled out.

Why is there a tornado threat? - That is a good question. While most of the ingredients needed for this to occur will be very weak, there is one factor that could compensate for that lack and it is the mid-level low that will be moving over the state later today. You will see in the forecast track animation below that this low is compact and that along with the counter-clockwise rotation will help produce spin in the atmosphere.