PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. -- (News release) – Resurfacing of Highway 70 (University Avenue) will require temporary lane closures in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close a single lane in each direction of University Avenue from Interstate 30 to the Roosevelt Rd. and Asher Ave. split between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. starting on the night of Sunday, June 14. These closures will only occur Sunday night through Friday morning and will continue for a few more weeks. The removal and replacement of the asphalt surface of Highway 70 will likely create a noticeable amount of noise in the area of work.