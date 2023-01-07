LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Sarah Huckabee Sanders is just days away from becoming the first female Governor of the state of Arkansas.

Today, celebration events kicked off leading up to Sanders’ big day on Tuesday.

“It’s such an incredible honor to be here as we prepare over the next couple of days to be sworn in as Arkansas’s 47th Governor” Sanders said.

Sanders hosted a “Freedom Fest” this afternoon – complete with BBQ, drinks, games, a mechanical bull, and her father, Mike Huckabee’s live band.

Sanders father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas’s 44th Governor from 1998 to 2002. Sanders introduced him today as the best Governor of Arkansas – for now.

“I’m pretty sure that after just a couple of years, I’ll just be a forgotten memory and people are going to say that Sarah Sanders is the best Governor Arkansas has ever had” Governor Mike Huckabee said.

Each event throughout the inauguration events has a meaning behind it.

Sanders said, “We want to make sure that we do everything possible over the next couple of days to showcase and highlight all of the incredible things about our state.”

Sanders told us she wants to tell any and all the story of Arkansas – she said “I tell people all the time that I want to be the chief sales person for Arkansas.”

However – the story she is wanting to sell, is not the only story Arkansans are taking home, especially to their daughters.

“I have a twelve year old daughter myself, so I’m looking forward just her seeing you can be anything you want to be” Candice Lawrence, an attendee at the event, said.

She said the female empowerment is a game changer.

Lawrence said, “Empowered women – empower women, and I feel very strongly that that’s the case, so it’s good to see strong female leadership in Arkansas.”

She also mentioned that she believes Sanders will follow in her father’s footsteps in being a strong leader, but she is her own person, and she’s looking forward to seeing the plans Sanders has to strengthen Arkansas.

Governor Elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ inauguration will be on Tuesday, January 10th – so very few days before Arkansas will be making history with the first female as Governor.