LITTLE ROCK – In one day, the average price of regular gas in Arkansas jumped from $3.33 to $3.44 from Thursday, March 3rd to Friday, March 4th according to AAA.

As expected, Arkansans at the pumps are not happy, leading to many altering the way they fill their tanks.

At Shell on Broadway in Little Rock, regular gas is $3.54, which is ten cents higher than the state’s average.

At the pump, instead of filling up his tank, Mike Glover chose to one spend $14. He says funds are tight with gas prices rising and there being no pay increase at his job.

His has light was on and says they $14 dollars didn’t turn it off.

Glover drives a Ford truck and says gas is at the point where “it can say low fuel and [he] can put $20 in [it] and it will still say low fuel.

A few weeks ago, Glover says it would cost about $90 to fill his tank, but now it takes well over $100.

Not only is he altering the way he buys gas, but his day-to-day life by trying to carpool with co-workers and not going to as many places.

“Come home and go to work the next day is about the only thing I can do,” said Glover.

But compared to the rest of the nation, Arkansas has the lowest statewide average for regular unleaded fuel prices of anywhere in the country.

The nation’s average gas prices sit at $3.88.

Nick Chabarria with AAA says this is because Arkansas is usually within the top 10 cheapest statewide averages in the county and even though prices are rising, the state is staying within that because of the geographic area of the natural state.

“It’s close enough to a lot of the gulf coast refineries and a lot of the fuel and oil terminals around the gulf coast that it’s still fairly cheap for the old companies and gas companies to get the fuel up to retail gasoline stations in Arkansas,” said Chabarria.

AAA says the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is the reason for the spike in gas prices.

Russia is a major producer of crude oil which accounts for 50-60 percent of what drivers pay at the pumps.

At Circle K in North Little Rock, Angela Ransom was recommended to use premium gas for the new car she got.

On average, premium gas in Arkansas is $3.96 according to AAA. At Circle K, it’s $4.53.

Ransom decided not to use premium gas and chose plus gas, which was $4.03.



When asked if she’d continue to fill her tank, or to spread out the payments, she says she’ll continue to fill up all at once.

Her total was $82.99

As of Friday, the county in Arkansas with the highest regular gas is Dallas County at $3.69 and the Lowest is Fulton County at $3.26 according to AAA.