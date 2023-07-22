MAYFLOWER, Ark. – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission unanimously voted Thursday to lift all daily length limits on the Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir.

The announcement comes after the AGFC announced in June, plans to drain the lake for renovations, the largest lake renovation in the agency’s history.

As of Friday July 21, anglers are encouraged to take full advantage of the fish in the lake before it is drained.

Tabbi Kinion, AGFC Education Division chief, said that the agency has teamed up with partners to tag dozens of fish worth $500 each to the lucky angler that catches them.

“We’re excited to offer this fishing-style treasure hunt on Lake Conway,” Kinion said. “These tags are spread across six different species, so grab your gear and head out to Lake Conway today for a chance to win!”

More than 50 fish of all sizes were caught, tagged and distributed throughout the lake as part of the initiative.

Anglers have until Oct. 31 to report a tagged fish and claim their prize. Visit AGFC.com to submit a tag and claim your prize.