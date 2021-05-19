Arkansas Game and Fish Commission issues flood advisory for Lake Conway

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has issued a flood advisory for Lake Conway.

AGFC officials said the advisory is for property owners in the watershed of Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir to prepare for the potential of a flood event.

Officials said significant rainfall has accrued in the watershed of Lake Conway in the last 48 hours.

According to AGFC, the ground is saturated and significant rain runoff is increasing the lake’s water level.

Officials said the commission has opened all spillway gates and the lake is getting rid of water at maximum capacity.

As of 10:30, Lake Conway’s water level was two feet above normal and was rising at half an inch per hour, officials noted in a statement.

While AGFC said the rate of rise is slowing, if an inch or more of rain falls over the lake in the next 24 hours, it could cause the lake to rise at or above flood stage.

You can see Lake Conway’s gauge on the USGS website.