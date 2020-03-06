Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announce renovations to Lake Conway

CONWAY, Ark.- Fisherman beware: some changes are coming to Lake Conway.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced its plans to renovate Lake Conway’s boat lanes, in an effort to reel in some safety issues.

“Standing on the bank of Lake Conway looking out you really don’t see the boat lanes, it just looks like open water but there are stumps underneath the water,” said Bill Dennis, who owns Central Arkansas Fishing Guide Services, “Boats can hit those stumps and when that happens that boat may shift or take on water and that’s dangerous.”

Dennis says these changes are a hook, line, sinker because it will make Lake Conway easier for everyone to fish.

“People that are not really familiar with the lake will not have as much problem as they do right now,” said Dennis

AGFC plans on shaving stumps that are currently in the boat lanes.

The boating lanes are basically roads in the water so you can steer clear of stumps while navigating the lake.

However, it has been years since the lanes have been cleared.

Some fisherman is hooked on the thought of fish habitats being destroyed.

“When the company is in doing the stumpwork, removing the stumps then, of course, it’s going to disturb that area of the lake temporarily,” said Dennis.

AGFC is planning on renovating 10 to 12 miles of lanes to start then continuing to renovate the lanes as more funding comes in.

