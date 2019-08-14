Arkansas fugitive search extends to Western US, Canada

FORT SMITH, Ark. (News release) – The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man suspected of killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son in Arkansas. Jory John Worthen, 23, of Bearden, Arkansas, is wanted on two counts of capital murder.

On June 25, the bodies of Worthen’s girlfriend, Alyssa Renee’ Cannon, 20, and her son Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, 4, were found at Cannon’s home on Ronald Drive in Camden, Arkansas.

Worthen has not been seen since June 22, and the Marshals have information leading them to focus their search in the Western U.S. and Canada.

Worthen is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 157 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos: on the underside of both forearms, one saying “Matthew 7-6” on his right forearm; on his right hand; on his chest, including one of a skull with wings; and barbed wire on his left bicep. (See Wanted poster for photos.)

Tips can be called in to the U.S. Marshals at 800-336-0102 or submitted confidentially online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips or via the USMS Tips app. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Worthen’s arrest.