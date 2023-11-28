LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Giving Tuesday, Arkansans are giving back to some of their favorite non-profits across the state.

Celebrated on Nov. 28 this year, Giving Tuesday encourages people to come together and share acts of kindness or donations to support communities and causes.

One of the many organizations participating this year is the Arkansas Foodbank, a facility that has provided more than 40 million pounds of food to fight food insecurity in Arkansas.

Marketing director Ebony Mitchell says the foodbank serves 33 counties across the state and is the largest food distribution center in the area. Mitchell says monetary and food donations go a long way and just $1 can turn into five meals.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit ArkansasFoodbank.org.