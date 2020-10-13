Arkansas Foodbank volunteer cycling for a good cause

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas foodbank volunteer is hopping on his bike for a good cause.

Neal Pumphrey has set a goal to cycle 500 miles to raise awareness and support for the organization.

Pumphrey embarked on the first leg of his journey Monday from Nashville, TN.

Through the week he plans to cover hundreds of miles, cross the Tennessee/Mississippi border and end up in Natchez, MS on Sunday October 18th.

Pumphrey has set up a fundraising page with a goal of raising $2,500 for the Arkansas Foodbank.











You can follow the Foodbank’s social media for updates along the way, and send your encouragement by giving a gift to Neal’s cause. Every $1 donated will provide 5 meals to those facing hardships in 33 counties across central and south Arkansas.

You can find more HERE.