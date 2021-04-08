Arkansas Foodbank needs help to reach goal for ‘Day of Giving’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Foodbank’s ‘Day of Giving’ is Thursday, and they are needing help to reach their goal.

They are trying to raise 250 thousand meals for those who are hungry in Central and Southern Arkansas. The organization feeds over 280,000 Arkansans yearly.

For every dollar raised the Foodbank will be able to turn that into five meals.

There are three different groups they are currently focusing on that you will be able to donate to: families, children and seniors.

The Foodbank will also continue to push for more meals for their COVID-19 response for the community.

To donate you can log onto their website.

Anyone who is in need, you can pick up food at your local food pantry not the Foodbank directly.

To find the nearest location just text “FINDFOOD” to 844-381-3663.