Arkansas Food Bank prepares for Thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With Many Arkansans still out of work during the Pandemic; The Arkansas Foodbank is busier than ever. Its mission is to keep Arkansans fed.

The Arkansas Foodbank has almost doubled its distribution this year. So, it’s more important than ever to think of your neighbors and donate if you can. 9.6 million pounds of food distributed since March 16. Food and Fun drives allow safe social distancing.

There are 420 community partners and pantries you can donate to. KARK hosts a telethon in December to raise money for the food bank. Every dollar helps provide food for five meals to Arkansans in need.

