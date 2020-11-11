Arkansas Fish and Game investigating officer’s post critics call racist

CLINTON, Ark. – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is investigating accusations that one of its officers shared a racist picture on Facebook.

The post is making the rounds on social media with people calling for the officers to be fired.

Arkansas Game and Fish Officer Jay Hagans is under fire accused of re-posting a racist picture on Facebook.

Brad Betts says he saw the post, which he believes compares monkeys climbing on a car to African Americans protesting on top of a police car.

“How do you expect someone to respect you or even depend on you to help them and you’re showing on Facebook that you’re fine calling them monkeys,” he said.

Betts also noted that it’s concerning to see a man in uniform standing behind a post like that.

“If it’s so easy for you to do something like that, you should not have a job of authority period,” he said.

As the picture made the rounds on social media, it caught the attention of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. It released this statement in response:

“The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission values its employees and the rights they retain to free speech. With that said, it has come to our attention that an AGFC employee may have made an inappropriate comment on a social media posting. We are currently investigating the matter. Because it is a personnel issue, we cannot comment further at this time.”

For Betts, He’s hopeful Arkansas Game and Fish is taking it seriously, but says ultimately this officer should lose his badge.

“It’s time to quit just dealing with it and time to start figuring out how to get rid of it,” Betts said.