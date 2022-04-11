LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – April is National Child Abuse Month and Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson announced Monday her ‘Shine Hope’ initiative.

The campaign is to help prevent child abuse and help those who have been through abuse.

In 2021, the state child abuse hotline received 65,000 calls of suspected child abuse.

“If you suspect child abuse or neglect, you need to report it to the child abuse hotline at 1-844-save a child,” DHS, Division of Family Services Director Mischa Martin said. “You don’t have to prove it. You call the hotline and tell them what you know. They’ll determine if it’s enough for an investigation and if we should go out and work with a family.“

One in ten children experiences child sexual abuse before the age of 18.

The Shine Hope initiative is hoping to change that and make sure no child has to endure such trauma.