Arkansas fireworks sales open, sellers worry about possible shortage

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sales for fireworks began on Sunday in Arkansas, so many residents may start seeing tents and signs popping up all over the place.

Kenny Simpson manages Fireworks World in North Little Rock and said in the past, many of the calls before they were allowed to start selling were about their store hours. This year he said many of the questions were about his inventory.

“People being worried, are you going to have fireworks this year because I think everybody kind of understands whether it’s lumber, houses, cars, fireworks, everything is short this year,” Simpson said.

Much like lumber, cars, and homes, the shortage is going to make for limited inventory. Simpson said there are some fireworks tents that may not have any inventory at all this year.

Simpson recommends getting to stands early to make sure there is enough inventory for you to at least have options.

Fireworks World has seen some inflation but is trying to keep prices close to what many paid last year.

Simpson said to not expect a lot of firework sales on products this year.

“So the buy one get 12 free, probably not going to see that anywhere this year,” he explained.

Jesse Klaetsch and his family were one of the first customers to Fireworks World on Monday. Klaetsch said he just happened to have the day off and instead of hitting the pool, he promised his daughters they would get some fireworks.

“We always do something, some type of fireworks on the fourth. And we got some friends coming into town from Oregon and they can’t do all the fun ones so we’re going to have a good celebration this year I think,” Klaetshc said.

He said he normally stops by a tent that is set up near the Little Rock Air Force Base, but since it wasn’t open on Monday, they decided to visit Fireworks World.

The Klaetsch Family took full advantage of being one of the first customers to visit Fireworks World this year.

“We got the unicorn of course for the kids, we got the sparklers, the snap-its, the stuff that shoots in the air, we got the fountains, I think we got the whole gambit here,” Klaetsch said.