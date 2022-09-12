For there to be a future in Arkansas filmmaking there must be dedicated resources for young, upcoming artists.

Arkansas Cinema Society education director Rachel Norris-Wilson and Micheaux Awards & Film Labs founder Airic Hughes stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss the Micheaux Film Lab event on Saturday, September 17.

The event will be held at Waymack & Crew at 301 Main Street in Little Rock, with the event running from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The free workshop will provide hands-on education from Arkansas industry insiders and discussions on the experiences of creatives of color in the state.

For more information visit Arkansas Cinema Society’s website.