Arkansas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to Close in Pope and Perry Counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Atkins, AR is scheduled to close on Wednesday, July 17 at 3 p.m., and the DRC in Houston, AR will close on Friday, July 19 at 3 p.m.

The Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:

POPE COUNTY

Atkins Fire Department

104 Ave 2 NE

Atkins, AR 72823

Last day of operation: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PERRY COUNTY

Houston Assembly of God

2151 HWY 60

Houston, AR 72070

Last day of operation: Friday, July 19, 2019 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Representatives from the State of Arkansas, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

Disaster survivors can visit any Disaster Recovery Center location across the nation for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app or visit here for center locations and times.

Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register: