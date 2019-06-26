Arkansas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens June 27 in Jefferson County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – A Disaster Recovery Center will open Thursday, June 27 in Pine Bluff (Jefferson County) to offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in counties included in the federal disaster declaration for flooding in Arkansas between May 21 and June 14.

Representatives from the State of Arkansas, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations will be at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be located at:

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Donald W Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 West 3rd Ave., Pine Bluff, AR 71601.Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov – for Spanish click here

Use the FEMA mobile app – for Spanish click here

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology to aid in communication. To schedule an American Sign Language interpreter, call or text 717- 395-1379.

The 12 Arkansas counties now designated for Individual Assistance are: Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.