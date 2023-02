LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s cats galore in Little Rock this weekend.

The “New Cats in the Rock” cat show is coming Saturday, Feb. 18, to the Hall of Industry at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds and begins at 9 a.m.

The show committee chair, Kate Sain, with Community Cats of Central Arkansas stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the upcoming event.

Sain said there will also be opportunities for cat adoption during the event.