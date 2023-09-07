LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas has long been a place of innovation and style, and that can be found in the world of fashion.

Arkansas Fashion School founder Jamileh Kamran and assistant Amanda Morley stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss their upcoming fashion show.

The Arkansas Fashion School 2023 Emerging Designers Fashion Show will be a showcase for student designers on Sept. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will be held at the school at 105 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock.

Tickets are available online at EventBrite.com.

The event will also have food from Three Fold Noodle + Dumpling Co.