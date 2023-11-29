LITTLE ROCK Ark. – The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation is hosting their annual convention Wednesday and Thursday at the Statehouse Convention Center in downtown Little Rock.

It includes workshops and business sessions for members only, but for the first time in 89 years, the trade show is open to the public.

As part of the event, Farm Bureau has partnered with the Arkansas Made and Arkansas Grown program to offer a farmers market featuring goods and services from 30 different local vendors. There is also an Agricultural Mechanics show showcasing items made by high school students across the state.

For more information on how to attend the event, visit ARFB.com/events.