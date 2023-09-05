LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Family Dental in Little Rock is offering free services this Friday.

People 18 and older can choose from a cleaning, extraction or filling.

The event starts at 7 a.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“There are so many people in our area that do not have the ability to receive the services they need, that don’t have dental insurance, and today is one of the ways that we are trying to help.” Arkansas Family Dental founder Dr. Samaria Mascagni said. “Just show up, and we will take care of the rest.”

While waiting for services people will also be able to enjoy a variety of games, giveaways, food and drinks.

You can check out their Facebook Page for real-time updates and additional information.