Arkansas Eagle scout honored for saving two people from drowning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas Eagle Scout was honored for his actions in saving two people from drowning in Lake Hamilton.

Aaron Humphrey of Hot Springs was recognized today at the Arkansas Leadership Scouting event in Little Rock.

In 2019, Aaron jumped into action when he saw a person in need of help, only to realize there was a second person under the water.

Aaron credits the life-saving skills he learned at summer camp, for his quick reaction.

“Whenever I jumped out there and rescued that person I wasn’t thinking how I would get honored for it. I was just thinking there is somebody out there in need and if I don’t do anything they will drown,” Aaron Humphrey said.

Aaron was presented the Medal of Heroism by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.