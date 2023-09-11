LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas organization is hosting an event aimed at raising awareness for Down syndrome and helping make lifelong memories.

The Arkansas Down Syndrome Association is hosting the 3rd Annual Buddy Walk at War Memorial Stadium.

ADSA officials said the event aims to provide individuals with Down syndrome a chance to socialize with their peers through games, activities and a walk around the stadium.

According to their website, the ADSA is dedicated to advocating for healthy, inclusive and productive lives for those with Down syndrome.

The event will take place on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit ARDownSyndrom.org.