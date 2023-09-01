SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation project to widen Interstate 30 in Saline County will cause a ramp closure in the coming week.

ARDOT officials stated that the eastbound Exit 114 to Highway 67 in the county would be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 5 and 6. During the closure, crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Eastbound traffic wishing to exit to Highway 67 will need to follow detour signs. The detour will direct drivers to Exit 116 for Sevier and South streets, then to turn north on the South Street Bridge, finally going west on I-30 onto Highway 67 south.

ARDOT reminds drivers to watch for slow-moving traffic and temporary highway markers during this phase.

The Saline County project is part of the $187.3 million Connecting Arkansas program and will widen the interstate to six lanes for five and one-half miles between the 111 and 116 exits. The project will also improve the Highway 67 interchange.