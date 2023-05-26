MAYFLOWER, Ark. – A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning to celebrate the completion of the Highway 89 bypass in Mayflower.

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials joined congressman French Hill and other community leaders for the event. The two-year, $27 million project includes the construction of a railroad overpass and the replacement of a bridge.

The bypass is expected to ease traffic while increasing safety and economic growth.

State representative French Hill said that the project has been in the works for quite a while.

“This idea that we’re celebrating today, was on the planning calendar when Lyndon Johnson was president,” Hill said. “So, we’re not rushing into things here, but by golly, we get things done in Faulkner County.”

Planning involved input from the city of Mayflower, Faulkner County, Metroplan, Union Pacific Railroad and ARDOT.

Each day an estimated 10,000 vehicles will use the Highway 89 bypass.