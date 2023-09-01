LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers using Interstate 30 through Little Rock and North Little Rock over the Labor Day weekend can expect no lane closures.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday that no lane closures from Friday night to Tuesday morning were scheduled due to the holiday. Weather permitting, however, travel impacts will occur the week of Sept. 5, according to ARDOT.

Double-lane closures will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. with traffic control by construction barrels and signage. Caution is encouraged while driving through work zones.

Daytime closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-30 frontage roads will have single-lane closures between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock.

Cypress Street southbound will have a single-lane closure between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock.

Broadway Street will have a single-lane closure between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock.

Locust Street northbound will have a single-lane closure between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street in North Little Rock.

Overnight closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts will occur on I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock.

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps will have single-lane closures at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

Cypress Street southbound will have a single-lane closure between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock.

Broadway Street will have single-lane closures between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock.

Locust Street northbound will have single-lane closures between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street in North Little Rock.

24-hour closures

Riverfront Drive westbound will be fully closed between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock and Riverfront eastbound will be converted to allow for two-way traffic.

Cypress Street will have a full closure between Washington Avenue and Broadway Street in North Little Rock with a detour signed to Broadway Street.

The 30 Crossing project is part of the Connecting Arkansas program, which ARDOT refers to as the largest construction project the department has ever undertaken. Upon completion, I-30 between Little Rock and North Little Rock will be an eight-lane highway, including the bridge over the Arkansas River.