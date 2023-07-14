LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that construction work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock is scheduled to begin Monday July 17.

Double-lane closures on the interstate will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., with traffic being controlled by construction barrels and signs, officials stated.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage road northbound (single-lane closure) between the 9th Street off-ramp and 6th Street in Little Rock

I-30 frontage road southbound (single-lane closure) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Riverfront Drive (single-lane closures) between Washington Avenue and Olive Street in North Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

I-30 frontage road southbound (single-lane closure) between 6th and 10th Streets in Little Rock

Riverfront Drive eastbound (single-lane closure) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock (5 p.m. – 7 a.m.)

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Cypress Street (full closure) between Washington Avenue and Broadway Street in North Little Rock; detour signed

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock

Drivers are asked to exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.

The project is part of ARDOT’s 30 Crossing Project. To learn more, visit ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.