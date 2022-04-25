LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students and state leaders came together at the state capitol on Monday to kick off the Save AR Students campaign for 2022.

The organization hopes to raise awareness about the rising problem of substance abuse in college students.

A recent report shows 25 percent of students have suffered academically because of alcohol and almost 2,000 college students die every year due to alcohol related injuries.

“Today I am here to tell you that using drugs or alcohol can lead to addiction, injury, accidents and even death.” Arkansas Razorback star Zach Williams warned.

Williams was one of many students that addressed the growing epidemic.

Save AR Students hopes to decrease substance abuse by enhancing social awareness, public support and morale on college campuses in Arkansas.

For more information on the organization check out the Arkansas Department of Human Services website.