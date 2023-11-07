LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An employee with the Arkansas Department of Human Services was struck by a piece of a parking deck Monday morning.

DHS officials said an employee was hit on the head by a piece of concrete that fell in the north stairwell in the department’s parking deck on 7th and Main Street in Little Rock.

A spokesperson for the DHS said the employee received immediate medical attention and was advised to stay home to recover for a few days.

An email sent out to DHS employees stated that the stairwell would be closed while crews assess the parking deck. Officials said the rest of the parking deck will remain open.

The email also noted that there is no indication that there are any structural issues affecting the parking deck.