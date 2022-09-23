LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is beginning to prepare for the dreaded flu season. They are hoping to help break the curve before it gets truly started.

Flu vaccination clinics will open statewide starting on Monday, Sept. 26. Each county health unit will host a vaccine clinic, all giving flu vaccinations at no cost.

The flu vaccination is not a choice for healthcare worker, Allyson Eddington. She says “I work in healthcare so it’s definitely a 100 percent..if I can try and prevent from having the flu or from giving it to someone else – it is 100 percent worth getting the shot.” She says it is essential.

While the vaccinations are no cost, they still ask you to bring your insurance card. If your insurance doesn’t cover, or you don’t have insurance – you will still be able to receive a vaccination.

Doctor Joel Tumlison urges family and friends of elderly individuals, and young children to get vaccinated. He said “We highly recommended people who are elderly or young children to get vaccinated, but also highly recommend that anyone that’s around those people, lives with them, constantly in touch with them, family members, or people they work with to also get vaccinated for the flu to help protect them.”

ADH says good hand washing habits help prevent the flu, but the best way for protection is to get vaccinated.