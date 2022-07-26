NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Corrections has announced the graduation of 2,000 graduates of the Paws In Prison program.

The PIP program was created in 2011 and is designed to train and adopt dogs into permanent homes.

Each dog involved in the program is assigned to two inmate trainers who learn from professional dog trainers.

During the program, the dogs live with their inmate trainers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In order to participate, the dogs must pass the American Kennel Club’s canine good citizen program and inmate trainers must not have any behavioral infractions for a year before applying for the program. Participating inmates must also maintain a good behavioral record to remain in the program.

The PIP program is currently in place at prisons in Wrightsville, Tucker, Newport, Calico Rock, Malvern and Pine Bluff.

To learn more about the PIP program check out the DOC’s website.