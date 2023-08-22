LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 130-year-old tradition is being celebrated with a special display at the Arkansas Capitol.

Secretary of State John Thurston has invited the public to view the latest Capitol exhibit: Arkansas Daughters of the American Revolution Celebrates 130 Years of Service to God, Home and Country, 1893-2023.

Thurston said in a statement that the exhibit will be in the first-floor display cases from Aug. 21 to Nov. 10.

The exhibit highlights the history of the Arkansas DAR beginning with its 1893 founding, three years after the National Society DAR’s founding. Arkansas is one of the 40 chapters in the nation, supporting its mission of historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Part of the DAR display at the Capitol

The Capitol exhibit includes items sent in by members from across the state, including records of activities and projects over its 130-year history.

Members are required to be over 18 years of age and must be able to provide lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. Additional information may be found at Arkansas-DAR.org.