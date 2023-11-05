LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Cornbread Festival was back Saturday in the South Main District of downtown Little Rock.

Organizers said the return was a success after an unplanned three-year break that began with the pandemic.

There were two blocks of arts and crafts vendors, and admission was free.

But, for the price of a ticket, attendees were able to sample a variety of cornbread recipes competing to be named the best. Side items were also available for sampling.

“We just had a wonderful day, and we are so pleased with how it turned out,” Arkansas Cornbread Festival co-chair Amber Jones said. “We’ve had a lot of compliments which seems, you know, to make it worth the effort.”

Proceeds from the Cornbread Festival benefit the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.