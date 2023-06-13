LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bill introduced in Congress could expand a Perry County national wilderness area by over 2,000 acres if it becomes law.

The bill was introduced by Rep. French Hill (AR-02), titled The Flatside Wilderness Additions Act. The act would add 2,215 acres to the area.

This is the second time Hill has acted to expand Flatside. In 2019 he successfully introduced a bill to expand the area by 600 acres to its current 9,507 acres.

The Flatside Wilderness Area is part of the Ouachita National Forest in Perry County. Its name comes from the Flatside Pinnacle outcropping, known for providing a great sunset view.

As part of the legislation’s planning, the addition was studied and evaluated by the U.S. Forest Service, which led to a 2021 report, leading to the proposed act, Hill’s office said.

Further information may be found on the Forest Service’s Ouachita National Forest website.