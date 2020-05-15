Arkansas company offering antibody testing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release) – Namida Lab, Inc., a private, CLIA-certified laboratory located in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is now offering serological testing to identify antibodies present due to COVID-19. Namida lab is offering tests to healthcare workers and large employers critical to the national economy.

The accuracy, reliability, and reproducibility of Namida’s Covid-19 antibody test was evaluated under strict clinical laboratory guidelines and standards. The initial performance of Namida’s validation confirms a sensitivity of 97% and specificity of 100%, meaning the test only has a 3% false-negative rate and zero false positives.

“In order to make a well-thought-out plan to move forward, our country will need serological testing available on a widespread scale,” said Dr. Anna Daily, Namida’s Director of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. “We are excited to contribute to public health by offering this testing in Arkansas.”

Large portions of the population infected with COVID-19 remain uncounted because they were denied testing or did not pursue it. Accordingly, serological testing is a very important tool to evaluate the spread of COVID-19 in a given population. Serological antibody testing is easily implementable to large populations and can provide a more accurate representation of how many people truly had the virus and how many were asymptomatic carriers.

“At this point in time, unfortunately, no one knows how long the antibodies will protect someone after recovery from COVID-19”, said Dr. Daily. “Until we see widespread re-exposure and can document how many previously infected people get sick again, we won’t know for sure.”

Namida Lab’s mission is to use innovative approaches to develop quick solutions for current healthcare challenges. The company is equipped with a fully automated, high throughput laboratory that can run up to 3,000 samples per day with reported results in 24 to 48 hours. In response to national and state requests for increased serological testing, Namida Lab has dedicated their Research & Development team to provide large scale COVID-19 antibody testing.